Columbia Heights peace vigil honors fallen victim

Philip Charles Borer Nelson (Submitted Photo)

Known as the ‘City of Peace,’ Columbia Heights residents gathered in solidarity to honor Philip Charles Borer Nelson, the man who fell victim to the murder in Columbia Heights on April 20.

First Lutheran Church organized the peace vigil, where residents honored Borer Nelson through song and prayers, and friends were able to share fond memories.

Borer Nelson was a student advisor at the High School for Recording Arts (HSRA) in Saint Paul, a school that he once attended. HSRA is a public charter school that helps struggling youth to earn their high school diplomas. Through credit recovery programming, HSRA students are able to redeem their education while exploring interests in creative endeavors.

Michael Padgett, a fellow advisor, said Borer Nelson was an incredible mentor to these students.

“He was helping to raise these kids in a way,” Padgett said. “He made sure they came to school; he wanted them all to graduate.”

Colleague Letitia Basford said Borer Nelson had experienced a similar path as many HSRA students while growing up. This relatability allowed him to connect with students in a real and loving way. Community members gathered to honor Philip Charles Borer Nelson at LaBelle Park on April 27. Borer Nelson was the victim of a murder at LaBelle Park Condos in Columbia Heights. Residents honored Borer Nelson through song and prayers, and those who knew Borer Nelson were able to share memories. (Sun Focus photo by Sarah Burghardt)

“He had that emotion of love, that was what was so exceptional about him as an advisor,” Basford said.

“He expressed love to every kid that he worked with, that was really the difference between him and a lot of people. He genuinely cared about someone, no matter who they were. He said if you’re part of the family at school, you’re part of my family, and I’m going to take care of you,” Padgett said.

Basford and Muffet Trout are professors of education at Hamline University and University of Saint Thomas respectively. They said they would often invite Borer Nelson into their classrooms as a speaker, to teach their students primarily about the school-to-prison pipeline and how teachers can combat negative behavior with love and understanding.

“He was always very honest,” Trout said. “He would really challenge our students because he had grown up in that way. He would help my students because he was so gentle and kind, but when he was a teenager he wasn’t, and he was ready to admit that. He would say ‘there was a lot that I didn’t know, and I just needed some help.’”

“He really taught our students about how they can be actively anti-racist and actively loving toward all their students. I think he lived that. He had a beautiful way of helping our students feel a little more compassion and understanding and openness toward kids that are struggling in school,” Basford said.

