Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – City of Mounds View

(Official Publication)

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Mill and Overlay of City Hall and Community Center Parking Lots

Mounds View, Minnesota

City Project No. 2017-C09

Notice is hereby given that sealed Bids will be received by the City of Mounds View until 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at the Mounds View City Hall, 2401 Mounds View Blvd., Mounds View, MN 55112 at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud, for the furnishing of all labor and material for constructing the above stated project.

The project involves 1.5 inch mill and 2 inch overlay of the City Hall and Community Center parking lots which will include mobilization, 11,700 square yards of mill, 1,170 gallons of tack coating, 1,315 tons of type SP 9.5 wearing course mixture, remove and replace 110 square feet of 6 inch thick concrete sidewalk, remove and replace 120 linear feet of curb and gutter (to match existing), and 5,410 linear feet of stripping.

Bidders shall only submit forms provided for that purpose in accordance with the bidding requirements. Bidding Documents are available via digital download at www.QuestCDN.com for $10.00 (eBidDoc# 5088874). Bidding Documents can also be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Mounds View City Hall.

Submitted bids shall be directed to the Public Works Director/City Engineer and enclosed in a sealed envelope and marked on the outside with BID ENCLOSED FOR MILL AND OVERLAY OF CITY HALL AND COMMUNITY CENTER PARKING LOTS PROJECT, MOUNDS VIEW, MINNESOTA. The bidders name and address should also be included on the envelope. The bid shall be accompanied by a certified check, cashiers check or bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the total bid price, made payable to the City of Mounds View, as a guarantee that the bidder will enter into the proposed contract within the time specified and at the price bid.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any irregularity or informality in a bid, and award the contract in the best interests of the City.

City of Mounds View

Brian L. Erickson

Public Works Director

(763) 717-4050

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

May 5, 12, 19, 2017

682491

http://focus.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2017/05/682491-1.pdf