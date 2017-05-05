Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF MOUNDS VIEW

(Official Publication)

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

2017 Sewer Rehabilitation Project

Mounds View, Minnesota

City Project No. 2017-C08

Notice is hereby given that sealed Bids will be received by the City of Mounds View until 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at the Mounds View City Hall, 2401 Mounds View Blvd., Mounds View, MN 55112 at which time they will be publically opened and read aloud, for the furnishing of all labor and material for constructing the above stated project.

The project involves rehabilitation of deteriorated gravity sanitary and storm sewer pipe with inline cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) for approximately 4,189 linear feet of 8 inch VCP, 133 linear feet of 24 inch RCP, mobilization, and grouting of all lateral services. Project work is broken into Base Bid and Alternative Work schedules.

Bidders shall only submit forms provided for that purpose in accordance with the bidding requirements. Bidding Documents are available via digital download at www.QuestCDN.com for $10.00 (eBidDoc# 5057969). Bidding Documents can also be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Mounds View City Hall.

Submitted bids shall be directed to the Public Works Director/City Engineer and enclosed in a sealed envelope and marked on the outside with BID ENCLOSED FOR 2017 SEWER REHABILITATION PROJECT, MOUNDS VIEW, MINNESOTA. The bidders name and address should also be included on the envelope. The bid shall be accompanied by a certified check, cashiers check or bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the total bid price, made payable to the City of Mounds View, as a guarantee that the bidder will enter into the proposed contract within the time specified and at the price bid.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any irregularity or informality in a bid, and award the contract in the best interests of the City.

City of Mounds View

Brian L. Erickson

Public Works Director

(763) 717-4050

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

May 5, 12, 2017

681739