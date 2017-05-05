Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

CIRCLE TERRACE PARK COMMUNITY ROOM AND SHELTER,

CITY PROJECT 1609 CIRCLE TERRACE PARK,

1311 CIRCLE TERRACE BOULEVARD

BID DATE AND LOCATION:

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received, publicly opened, and read aloud by representatives of the City of Columbia Heights, Anoka County, MN at the Municipal Service Center, 637 38th Avenue NE, in said City at 2:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, for furnishing of all work and materials for consideration of City Improvements: Circle Terrace Park Community Room and Shelter, General Construction, Mechanical and Electrical, consisting of approximately:

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

Construction Documents and Specification Book includes all general construction for the building and shelter including mechanical, electrical, and minor earthwork.

All in accordance with Plans and Specifications prepared by the City and available at the Office of the City Engineer, 637 38th Avenue NE, Columbia Heights, MN 55421, dated February 13, 2017.

Plans and Specifications incorporating the work for the projects may be examined at the Office of the City Engineer. Copies may be purchased from the City of Columbia Heights for the price of $30.00 per set. Plans and Specifications can also be downloaded at QuestCDN.com, Project 5083987 for a $20.00 fee. Plans and Specifications, so purchased, become the property of the purchaser, and the City will not refund any portion of the purchase price.

WORK ON THIS PROJECT MUST BE COMPLETED BY: August 18, 2017

Bids must be on the basis of cash payment for the work and materials, and no bid will be considered unless sealed and filed with the City Clerk and accompanied by a cash deposit, certified check, or bidders bond, payable to the City, for not less than 5% of the bid, as a guarantee that the bidder will, within ten (10) days after notification of the award of contract, enter into an agreement with the City and furnish a bond for the full amount of the contract as provided for by law. This deposit will be subject to forfeiture as provided by law.

Cash deposits, certified checks, and bidders bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders may be retained until the contract has been awarded and executed, by no longer than 60 days from the date of opening bids. All other deposits will be refunded promptly.

The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive any informalities therein;, and to adjourn the meeting to a later date for the purpose of further consideration of the bids and taking action thereon. No bid may be withdrawn within 60 days from the date of opening of bids.

The City Council will consider award of contract at their regular meeting held on Monday, May 22, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber at 590 40th Avenue N.E.

The City does not discriminate on the basis of disability.

Kevin Hansen, Public Works Director/City Engineer

Published in the

Columbia Hgt-Fridley Sun Focus

May 5, 2017

683789

http://focus.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2017/05/683789-1.pdf