Police reports from Columbia Heights from March 15-22

• Columbia Heights •

Theft, burglary

• Theft was reported March 17 on the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Check fraud was reported March 17 on the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Theft was reported March 17 on the 800 block of 45th Avenue NE.

• Theft of two tires with rims was reported March 19 on the 4400 block of Reservoir Boulevard NE.

Driving under the influence

• A male driver was arrested for driving under the influence March 16 near the intersection of University Avenue NE and 40th Avenue NE.

Criminal property damage

• A window was reported broken March 17 on the 4900 block of University Avenue NE.

• Vandalism at a construction site was reported March 20 on the 400 block of Huset Parkway NE.

