Columbia Heights librarian retires, reception to be held April 7

Local librarian Barb Kondrick is retiring as the adult services librarian at the newly built library on Central Avenue. There is a retirement reception party happening on Friday, April 7th form 3:30pm to 5pm at the library community room with light refreshments provided. Come say farewell to Barb and celebrate all that she’s done for the library and community. Columbia Heights residents Buddy-Up-And-Read volunteer Paul Cram, head librarian Barb Kondrick, and Buddy-Up-And-Read participant Tina Small

Local actor Paul Cram, who has volunteered with the library’s “Buddy-Up & Read” program for three years said “I am so going to miss Barb at the library. She is the one who connected me three years ago with volunteering, and partnering me up with my reading “buddy” through the English-as-a-second-language “Buddy-Up And Read” program. It was a great match and I now consider my reading buddy a friend! Barb is a gifted librarian, and a lovely person to know. I will miss her smiling face and all the great conversation at the check out desk.”