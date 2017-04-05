Columbia Heights Earth Day spring cleaning, volunteers needed

Two local civic groups, HeightsNEXT and the Columbia Heights Lions International, will partner for an Earth Day cleanup along University and Central Avenues to brighten city streets and prevent trash from polluting the Mississippi River. Local Columbia Heights-Fridley Kiwanis Club Kiwanis and Key Club members will provide coordination and volunteer support as well.



Volunteers from the community are invited to join in by meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, in the parking lot of Murzyn Hall, 530 Mill St NE, Columbia Heights. Bags, gloves, safety vests and trash pickers will be provided by the City of Columbia Heights to aid in picking up litter. A group photo will be taken to commemorate the team’s work that day and each set of volunteers will be assigned a section of road where they will pick up litter. After volunteers complete their cleanup assignments, they are invited to meet at Huset Park West. Together, they will clean up trash in the park, return equipment and enjoy light refreshments until roughly 11:30 a.m. The cleanup will occur rain or shine, so participants are advised to dress for the weather.



According to Joe Schluender, a member of the HeightsNEXT Cleanup Committee, “Several residents have expressed interest in cleaning up litter in these areas, especially now that the snow has melted and revealed lots of “hidden treasures.” In addition to giving the city a fresh look, neighbors will get to know each other and trash will be prevented from entering stormdrains in the streets where it flows through underground pipes into the Mississippi River.”



The Columbia Heights Lions have held annual cleanups on Earth Day for the last four years, as part of the Adopt-a-Highway program. Between their Earth Day and fall cleanup efforts, an average of 60 bags of garbage have been removed annually from Columbia Heights streets.



“It’s been great to see a variety of volunteers showing their Height’s pride year after year as they give our city a spring face lift. We’re looking forward to welcoming both old and new volunteers for this year’s effort,” chair of the Lions Environmental Committee Nick Novitsky said.



Businesses along Central Avenue are also invited to join in the Earth Day clean up. While organizers hope trash will be reduced in the future, this event provides an opportunity to supplement city staffs’ efforts to keep Columbia Heights streets clean.



To volunteer for the Earth Day Cleanup, please email [email protected] An estimate of volunteers is needed for equipment reservation.