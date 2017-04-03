Letter to the Editor: Many thanks for sharing peace essay contest

To the Editor:



On behalf of Gary Peterson, president of The Columbia Heights Activity Fund, and all the many citizen volunteers of Columbia Heights over the years with the Columbia Heights Activity Fund, we would like to thank Sarah and the Sun Focus Newspaper for your wonderful story in the Thursday, March 23, 2017 paper.



Your wonderful story highlighting the scholarships presentation to the Columbia Heights students who won the “Ambassadors of Peace Essay Contest” was heartwarming, to say the least. These young people, of many cultures and diverse backgrounds, exemplify what the “City OF Peace Movement” is all about. Your printing the young people’s winning essays in the story truly said it all. We are most grateful to you and the Sun Focus Newspaper for keeping the “City Of Peace Movement” and “Legacy” alive.

Over the past 15 years or so, the “City Of Peace Movement” has empowered all the citizens of Columbia Heights, of all races, cultures, and creeds to come together to work together to promote peace in the community. It is evident in all that was accomplished by the Columbia Heights Activity Fund and all the many wonderful volunteers in the community who came together for this cause.



Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Columbia Heights Minnesota is “The City Of Peace” as long as the leadership and community continue to work at it.

Sal Di Leo

Consultant, Columbia Heights Activity Fund