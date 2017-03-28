ATTENTION READERS: Sign up now for FREE Sun Focus delivery

Readers urged to sign up now at focus.mnsun.com/free

The Columbia Heights Fridley Sun Focus and the Mounds View New Brighton Sun Focus publications are moving to U.S. Mail delivery, and readers are urged to sign up now to continue to receive the newspaper each week.

In the coming weeks and months, the Sun Focus will be undergoing a major transformation, to become a requested periodical through the United States Postal Service. This means readers will get guaranteed, on-time delivery direct in their mailbox each and every week at no cost to them.

In order to qualify for this highly prestigious mailing class, the Sun Focus needs most of its readership to respond by returning a signed requester card. The information on the cards will be kept strictly confidential and used only for the purpose of updating our database, and will never be shared with third parties. Look to the form in this week’s Sun Focus for full information. Simply fill out the information on the form, cut it out, and mail it back to the address listed.

Or, you can easily sign up right now online at focus.mnsun.com/free

Readers can also just take a picture of the completed form and email it to us at [email protected].

That’s it! Don’t forget to sign and date the card as these are requirements of the U.S. Postal Service. After you submit a single request you won’t have to do so again for three years when the request expires.

It will only take a minute to sign-up and it’s easy. All readers are urged to sign up now to help expedite the transition process.

The Sun Focus distribution office can be reached at 763-712-3544.