Police reports from Columbia Heights from March 8-15

• Columbia Heights •



Theft, burglary

• An adult male was arrested for shoplifting and an outstanding arrest warrant March 9 on the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Theft of a child’s car seat and speakers was reported March 9 on the 4300 block of 3rd Street NE.

• Theft from a vehicle was reported March 9 on the 4400 block of Quincy Street NE.

• A bag of frozen dinners was reported stolen from a back deck March 11 on the 4400 block of 5th Street NE.

• A burglary was reported March 12 on the 4300 block of 3rd Street NE.

• A vehicle was reported stolen March 12 on the 4300 block of 3rd Street NE.

• Vehicle theft was reported March 13 on the 4900 block of Washington Street NE.

• Credit card fraud was reported March 13 on the 4000 block of Benjamin Place NE.

Driving under the influence

• A female driver was arrested for driving under the influence March 13 on the 4600 block of Jefferson Street NE.

Criminal property damage

• A vehicle was reported egged March 11 on the 5000 block of 6th Street NE.

• A hit and run was reported March 11 on the 1000 block of Peters Place NE.

• A hit and run was reported March 12 at the intersection of 40th Avenue and Central Avenue NE.

— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers