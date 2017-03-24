Second annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event to take place in Anoka County

The second annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event is coming to Anoka County on May 20.

The purpose of this event is to raise awareness in the community about domestic, sexual and gender violence.

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is the international men’s march to stop rape, sexual assault and gender violence. Each year an ever-increasing number of men, women and families are joining this award-winning walk as a unique way to raise awareness in their communities about the serious causes, effects and remediation of domestic and sexual violence.

In this walk men are asked to literally put themselves in women’s shoes to raise awareness and show their support against gender violence. Men walk one mile in high heels for the cause. All community members are invited to participate in this walk.

Men, women and children are welcome to participate in the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes. Although wearing high heels is encouraged, it is not a requirement to participate. Participants can wear their own high heel shoes, borrow high heel shoes at the event or just wear their own normal walking shoes. There will be craft items available for those who want to decorate their shoes before the walk. Friendly spectators and supporters of the event are always welcome.

The walk will take place at Anoka City Hall Plaza. Registration, face painting, resource fair and team photos will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the walk will start at 10:30 a.m.

Award ceremony for best decorated shoes, largest walk teams, and most money raised by an individual and by a walk team. Check-in between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. to enter for a chance to win Legends Club Twins Tickets. All pProceeds from the walk will go to Alexandra House.

To be a sponsor/exhibitor at this walk, contact Kellie Schmidt at 651-379-1706.

For more information, visit https://www.nystromcounseling.com/walkamile/.