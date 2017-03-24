Columbia Heights council discusses vacant seat appointment

With an open seat up for discussion, the Columbia Heights City Council is continuing to work through the city charter-ruled appointment process to fill its vacancy.

A vacancy was declared after Mayor Donna Schmitt stepped into the mayoral seat in early January, opening her council position which expires at the end of 2018.

The council has been interviewing candidates and holding work sessions to discuss their appointment decisions. The Columbia Heights City Council interviewing former school board member Ted Landwehr for the council vacancy position. Seventeen candidates were interviewed on March 2 and 3 in the council chambers. The council will vote on their appointment choice at the March 27 meeting. (Sun Focus photo by Sarah Burghardt)

Broadcasting the interviews

Seventeen candidates applied and participated in the vacancy interviews held on March 2 and 3.

With each interview allotted 15 minutes, the council asked the same questions to all candidates regarding their visions for Columbia Heights, personality and leadership style, and top issues in the city. If time allowed, candidates could then ask their own questions to the council.

The council began the meeting with a disagreement in releasing the interviews to the public, in terms of live streaming or making the interviews available on the city’s On Demand page.

Councilmembers Bobby Williams and John Murzyn decided against live streaming or making the video available on playback on the city website. Mayor Schmitt and Councilmember Connie Buesgens each made motions to make the video available on the city website, although 2-2 votes did not approve such motions.

Williams said this process has never been televised in the past, and some candidates could be intimidated by the full council and could be embarrassed if they slip up on a question. Buesgens argued that candidates would be prepared for the interviews and many residents who were unable to attend in person would be interested in viewing the videos on playback.

As the ultimate decision concluded that the videos would not be put online, although available to the public upon request, some residents later voiced concerns regarding the lack of transparency in the government.

Candidate Sean Broom said denying the public from seeing these interviews is a lost opportunity. Broom said this process is a unique way for residents to be able to engage with the representative government about who they think should be appointed.

He said that as this appointment will give a resident the full legal weight of an election certificate, it is important for the city government to hear from the constituents that they represent.

“It should be made possible that folks in the city should have the opportunity to see the 17 people who applied for this position, hear their visions for Columbia Heights, and be able to give feedback to our elected officials,” Broom said. “This is picking a representative of the people with only four people that are voting, but those four people are a representative body for the constituents.”

Working through the process

Council members shared what they are looking for in a potential candidate during the March 13 work session.

Williams said he is looking for someone with city involvement background and an advocate for more economic development in the city. He said he is also looking for someone who would support a dog park and would work to continue to keep taxes down.

Murzyn said he would like to see someone appointed that listens to the people and the staff in Columbia Heights, and would be willing to work with people to resolve problems.

“[I’m looking for] someone who’s been in the city, doesn’t matter how many years but at least knows the city a little bit, and knows what we’ve done and accomplished over the years,” Murzyn said. He said he is looking for common sense, good listening skills and someone who would get along with the council.

Buesgens said she is looking for a candidate to balance out the perspectives of the council with a younger voice.

“Their lifestyles, their desires are so different from when I was in my 20s, 30s, and 40s, so what they’re looking forward to create more vibrancy within our city is going to be different than what [we all think,]” Buesgens said.

She said she is also looking for good educational backgrounds, and not limiting her candidates to experience being on the council or charter commission.

Schmitt said she wants a candidate who is younger thinking and has a history of working in the community, but not necessarily for 30 plus years.

“[Some with] a servant’s heart. Maybe working in their faith community, working with youth, working with seniors, working with service organizations, working in their neighborhood. But it needs to be someone who can balance all that and their family life.”

She is also looking for fresh ideas and perspectives, and would prefer to try someone new who has never been on the council and may someday be able to move into her seat as mayor.

Some top contenders that the council discussed included Nick Novitsky, Sean Broom, Tammy Diehm, Stan Hoium and Frost Simula.

Schmitt shared her concern that Novitsky is a Lion’s Club member and having three council members in the same local organization could affect perception and could risk discussion of city business at meetings. Murzyn assured her that there have never been any issues in the past with council members in the Lion’s Club and there has never been political talk at the meetings.

Williams and Murzyn took a stance that as Novitsky placed third in the 2016 election, he should be appointed for the open position.

“One thing I believe in is the election process,” Williams said. “I only beat him by 100 votes, and he was the next guy in line.”

“To me, it should be up to the people,” Murzyn said. “It’s not up to us or the charter commission. If it would have been the right way, Nick was third, or if Sean would have been third, he was the next one that comes in.”

The council narrowed down Nick Novitsky and Sean Broom as candidates that they would like to reinterview during a special meeting to be held on March 27.

History of the appointment process

The city charter requires the council to fill a vacancy through a specific appointment process, and many residents have been questioning the reasoning behind this.

In summary, the charter states the council vacancy must be posted in both city hall and the official newspaper; applications must be accepted by interested residents; an interview process shall occur in an agreed upon manner by the council; and an appointment must be made from the pool of applicants, with all actions on a strict timeline.

According to city documents, the Charter Commission decided to amend and more clearly define the vacancy section in 1996.

Complications occurred in 1995 after Bruce Nawrocki resigned from his council seat due to conflict of interest with the Public Employees Retirement Association (PERA) and his retirement pension. At the time, the charter stated the council “shall forthwith appoint an eligible person” to fill the vacancy.

In February 1995, a special meeting was called to discuss Nawrocki’s interest to rejoin the council.

According to the official city minutes, Nawrocki explained his observations related to his pension and what action he might have to take if he were to be denied by PERA if he was appointed.

Several residents spoke out during the public hearing about their concerns with the process, questioning the ethics and fairness. The minutes state that Councilmember Robert Ruettimann said that “there is no procedure in place to address this situation and this has contributed to the problem.”

The council then determined that they would like to continue with a formal application process and 15 residents submitted applications to considered to the council. The council appointed Rita Petkoff among the applicants. The Charter Commission then decided to make changes to specify this appointment process for the future in 1996.

Future of the city charter

Charter Commission Chair Steve Smith said the commission revisited the vacancy section prior to the results of the 2016 election.

“We needed to review the process and decide if it made sense, and if we needed to make a change,” Smith said. “So at that point, we weren’t ready to make any changes, but it doesn’t mean we won’t in the future once we get more feedback on how it actually went.”

As the process has proven to be slightly cumbersome, Schmitt said these issues may be occurring since this is the first time using this specific appointment process.

“So I’m hoping because of the issues, the charter commission will reevaluate what they put down for the process,” Schmitt said. “We’ll look at it and try to figure out something better because this hasn’t been working well, in my opinion, and in many people’s opinions.”

Decision to be made

The council will vote on which candidate they would like to fill the vacancy at the end of the March 27 meeting. A second round of interviews will be held prior to the meeting with candidates Nick Novitsky and Sean Broom, beginning at 6 p.m. in the council chambers. Each council member will be asking two questions during the interview, which can be different and specific per candidate.

The interviews will also be broadcast live to the public access channel.

If the vote ends in a 2-2 split, the council may call more special meetings and continue with interviews. A final consensus must be made by April 9. If a decision cannot be made, the council will remain with four members for the remainder of the term.

