Friday, March 24

Fish Fry, 5-7 p.m. at the Fridley VFW, 1040 Osborne Road, Fridley.

All you can eat fish, baked potato, cole slaw and bread. Cost is $10 per person.

Saturday, March 25

Columbia Heights Farmers Market Community Conversation, 6-7:30 p.m. at Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Avenue NE, Columbia Heights.The Columbia Heights Farmers Market Committee is hosting a community conversation as an opportunity for residents to voice their opinions and provide input for the future Columbia Heights Farmers Market.

Contact Lisa Boatman with questions at 612-817-0796 or email [email protected]

Play date and open house at Immaculate Conception School, 9-10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception School, 4030 Jackson Street NE, Columbia Heights.

Enjoy a morning of crafts, gym time, snacks and fun with your preschool or kindergarten student. No charge to attend. Open House: 9 a.m. to noon. Parents and children will have the opportunity to explore the preschool through grade 8 classrooms, learn about blended learning and the personalized education plan each student receives, chat with faculty and more. All are welcome!

For more information, call 763-788-9065 or visit www.ICCSonline.org.

Immaculate Conception Men’s Group Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 4030 Jackson Street NE, Columbia Heights.

Mass will begin at 7:30 a.m.; breakfast will be held at 8:00 a.m., followed by speaker Jim Bruton who will discuss “Prison, Sports and Faith”. No charge to attend. For more information call 763-788-9062 or visit www.ICCSonline.org

Sunday, March 26

Pancake Breakfast and Bake Sale, 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Fridley American Legion, 7365 Central Avenue NE.

The Sons of the American Legion are hosting a pancake breakfast. The breakfast includes, pancakes, french toast, sausage, scrambled eggs, milk and orange juice.

Cost is $7 per person. The American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a bake sale along with the pancake breakfast.

Wednesday, March 29

Red Cross blood donation, 12-6 p.m. at Murzyn Hall, 530 Mill Street NE, Columbia Heights OR 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Center, 785 Old Highway 8 NW, New Brighton.

All eligible blood donors are encouraged to give blood and help save lives in March, Red Cross Month. Donations are easy with the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the RapidPass. To learn more about the RapidPass, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

To make an appointment, download the free app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Coffee with a Cop, 4-5 p.m. at Starbucks Coffee, 5300 Central Ave NE, Fridley.

Chat with Fridley Police Officers over coffee. Share concerns, brainstorm new ideas, get crime prevention advice, or just get to know your local officers. Fridley Police wants to partner with you for a safe community.

Thursday, March 30

HeightsNEXT Networking Potluck, 6:30-8 p.m. at Community United Methodist Church, 950 Gould Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

HeightsNEXT is hosting a second annual networking potluck for all organizations that have volunteers and serve Columbia Heights. Bring a dish to share and meet other community members.

RSVP to Connie Buesgens at [email protected]

Follow the HeightsNEXT resident involvement group on Facebook for additional information and updates: Facebook.com/HeightsNext.

Saturday, April 1

“Get Real! Youth Gathering,” 8:30 a.m.-noon at Immaculate Conception Church, 4030 Jackson Street NE, Columbia Heights.

This event is for middle and high school students. Morning includes: a presentation by David Rinaldi, “Living Your Faith in the Real World”; basketball or make a tie dye t-shirt, plus a continental breakfast and lunch. Cost is $5.00. Come solo, with your friends or youth group. Walk ups welcome, pre-registration appreciated, call 763-788-9062. Visit www.ICCSonline.org

Sunday, April 2

Pancake Breakfast, 8-11:30 a.m. at The Eagles Club, 563 Old Highway #8, New Brighton.

The menu includes pancakes (all you can eat) & sausage or ham; or, eggs, toast, sausage or ham. Fruit, orange juice, coffee and milk. Cost is $6 per person. Side orders of eggs & hashbrowns are also available for an extra charge.

Monday, April 3

“Travel in Norway” presentation from Borton Travel, 7 p.m. at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, 8211 Red Oak Drive, Mounds View.

Mounds View Sons of Norway is hosting “Travel in Norway,” an event that will be put on by Borton Travel. The event is free and open to the public. The mission of the Fjell Syn Lodge 1-677 Sons of Norway is to promote and preserve the heritage of Norway and other Nordic countries.