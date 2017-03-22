Emerald ash borer found in more Anoka County communities

By Eric Hagen

On two consecutive days, the emerald ash borer was found in Blaine and Coon Rapids for the first time.

Coon Rapids City Forester Tom Schibilla was trimming trees in preparation for a city street reconstruction project just south of Bunker Hills Regional Park in the 500 block of 127th Lane when he found an infected tree on Feb. 26.

The next day, the first known Blaine tree infected by the insect was discovered on a residential property near Carrarra East Park, according to Blaine City Forester Marc Shippee. On two consecutive days in late February, emerald ash borer was found in Blaine and Coon Rapids for the first time. Infections have been previously found in Andover and Ham Lake. (Photo courtesy City of Blaine)

Neither are surprised and said there could be other infected ash trees.

“We’ve suspected it’s been in Blaine for probably quite some time. We’ve just never found it,” Shippee said. “We do actively investigate trees that seem suspicious, but this was the first time we’ve actually found it.”

The emerald ash borer is an invasive beetle from Asia present in 29 states and was first found in Minnesota in May 2009 in St. Paul, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

The first confirmed Anoka County cases were in March 2015 in Ham Lake when four infected trees were found on different Ham Lake properties south of Bunker Lake Boulevard and west of Lexington Avenue. The emerald ash borer was later discovered to be in Andover as well.

Options for healthy ash trees

The tell-tale signs of an infected tree are s-shaped curves or holes where the insect tunneled into the tree, the presence of woodpeckers who like to eat the insect’s larvae or foliage loss.

But Shippee cautioned that emerald ash borers could be underneath the bark without anyone knowing it. By the time the warning signs show up, it’s often too late to save the tree.

Residents wanting to save their healthy ash trees should consider getting quotes from professional arborists for insecticide injections. Shippee encouraged Blaine residents in a news release to not mix any chemicals with water and pour around the root system because the method is not very effect and could possibly leach into the groundwater.

Residents unsure whether they have ash trees can ask their city forester if someone can visit their property for an inspection.

Shippee said the market prices he has seen for the injections range from $9 to $12 per diameter inch. This measurement is typically taken about 5 feet above the ground.

“The bigger it is, the more expensive it’s going to be. I think the minimum is like $150,” he said.

Blaine and Coon Rapids started removing ash trees from public boulevards and city parks in anticipation that emerald ash borers would someday be found in their cities and injecting all the trees would be cost prohibitive. Shippee said there are still “tens of thousands” of ash trees in Blaine.

The emerald ash borer cannot spread any diseases to non-ash trees, so Blaine and Coon Rapids have been planting other tree species where they could to replace the ash trees that were removed.

Residents interested in saving ash trees they love must be willing to spend the money for the injections. The tree is not protected forever after one dose. It must be done every two to three years, depending on the product used, Schibilla and Shippee said.

“You probably wouldn’t want to inject an unhealthy tree or a tree aesthetically that doesn’t look very good, but if you value the tree and it’s important that you want to keep it, it’s absolutely worth doing the injections,” Shippee said.

