Columbia Heights stuns Mahtomedi, returns to first state tournament since 2011

By Matthew Davis

Contributing Writer

Missing leading scorer Deaundra Roberson, Columbia Heights found a way against one of the state’s top teams in Class AAA boys basketball.

The Hylanders, ranked No. 9, earned a Section 4 championship and a trip to the state tournament to go with it too. It also ensured the program wouldn’t have an 81-year gap between state tournaments again too. Columbia Heights had to play against Mahtomedi without leading scorer Deaundra Roberson (seen here in action earlier this season), who was out with an injury. The Hylanders came through anyway, winning by 10 points. (Photo by Brian Flanary)

Columbia Heights beat No. 3-ranked and top-seeded Mahtomedi 73-63 at St. Paul Washington on Thursday, March 16 to reach state for the first time since 2011. That last appearance ended an eight-decade drought since no Hylanders team had made it since 1930 at the time.

Roberson’s absence threatened to dry up the Hylanders offensive production in this year’s section tournament. The junior guard led the No. 3 seed Hylanders in scoring this season with 17.7 points per game before going down with a hip flexor in the Section 4 quarterfinals against St. Paul Como Park.

“We knew when he got hurt, we just knew someone had to step up,” Columbia Heights junior guard Quentin Hardrict said.

Hardrict did his part in the March 16 win over the Zephyrs with 16 points. He and his teammates also came in confident since they edged Mahtomedi 55-53 on Jan. 5 with a shot at the buzzer by Roberson.

Senior guard Airreon Austin came up clutch plays this time for Columbia Heights. He picked up two steals on successive possessions, which sparked a quick run to push his team’s lead to 69-60 late in the game.

“My teammates was motivating me, so I was just throwing my heart out,” Austin said.

Mahtomedi (24-4) looked like a team motivated and on a mission early against the Hylanders (21-8) in their March 16 meeting with a 12-4 run to start the game. Columbia Heights soon rallied with a 10-0 run to take a 14-12 lead, but they ended up trailing 33-31 at the half.

The Hylanders started the second half strong, taking a 47-40 lead. It didn’t last long as Mahtomedi rallied to take a 58-57 lead with less than 10 minutes to go.

Columbia Heights took things up a notch defensively after that. Austin said coach Willie Braziel told them in a timeout that they can get control of this game again. The Hylanders did just that with a 16-5 run to end the contest.

Hylanders junior forward Wendell Matthews led the team with 20 points and 12 rebounds. He also put an exclamation point on the win with a dunk as 10 seconds remained in the game. He scored 13 of his points in the opening half.

Hylanders Senior guard Kadeem Thomas posted 12 points against Mahtomedi. . (He is seen here in action earlier this season). (Photo by Brian Flanary)

Sophomore forward Jarvis Wright also stepped up in the first half with 12 points. Senior guard Kadeem Thomas also posted 12 points for the game.

Columbia Heights had some success containing Mahtomedi star Parker Fox, who scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Fox had 15 points in the first half but mustered nine points in the second half.

“We did good because he was getting a little frustrated with who we had on him,” Hardrict said.

Shayne Frost posted 11 points for the Zephyrs, the only other double-digit performance for the team. Lincoln Rock had nine points.

Columbia Heights began to lock down on a grueling Class AAA state tournament field this week. The Hylanders, seeded fifth, opened with No. 4 seed Fergus Falls (25-4) on Wednesday at Williams Arena after press deadlines. The winner faced either No. 1 DeLaSalle (24-3) or Big Lake (20-9).

On the other side of the bracket, things don’t look much easier. Second seed Austin (27-2) and third seed Marshall (26-3) look poised to make a run for the title game. St. Thomas Academy (23-6) and Grand Rapids (24-5) could also make noise after strong section tournament runs.

Columbia Heights made a big run in 2011 by reaching the Class AAA championship game. This year’s Hylanders hope for similar results.

“We want to win a state championship,” Hardrict said. “That’s the goal.”

