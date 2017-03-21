Police reports from Columbia Heights March 1-8

• Columbia Heights •

Theft, burglary

• A credit card was reported stolen March 1 on the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Landscape blocks were reported stolen March 1 on the 600 block of 44th Avenue NE.

• Mail was reported stolen March 1 on the 4500 block of Washington Street NE.

• A theft was reported March. 1 on the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE.

• A shoplifter was reported March 4 on the 800 block of 45th Avenue NE.

• A TV was reported stolen March 4 on the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE.

• A burglary was reported March 6 on the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE.

• A package was reported stolen March 8 on the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Prescription medication was reported stolen March 8 on the 1600 block of 44th Avenue NE.

• An electronic tablet was reported stolen March 8 on the 900 block of 42nd Avenue NE.

Criminal property damage

• A hit and run was reported March 1 on the 4800 block of Monroe Street NE.

• A vehicle was reported damaged March 2 on the 4300 block of Central Avenue NE.

• A hit and run was reported March 6 on the 4500 block of Washington Street NE.

• Vandalism was reported March 7 on the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE.

• A vehicle was reported damaged March 7 on the 800 block of 41st Avenue NE.

— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers