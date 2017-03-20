College Board visits Columbia Heights Public Schools

Creating greater opportunities for students, parents and teachers to help provide access to college opportunities was the underlying purpose for three College Board informational sessions held Tuesday, March 7. Hosted by Columbia Heights Public Schools, representatives from multiple metro school districts heard first-hand about new or updated SAT and Advanced Placement services the College Board offers. College Board Director of K-12 Services Andy Houpt presenting during one of the three informational sessions hosted by Columbia Heights Public Schools. The College Board is an organization that connects students to college success and opportunity. (Photo courtesy of Columbia Heights Public Schools)

The representatives addressed admission changes in the SAT and ACT, tying assessment and instruction together, scholarships and other services they offer. College Board Director of K-12 Services Andy Houpt shared, “We want students, parents and teachers to know that Minnesota’s colleges and universities accept the SAT and ACT. Associate Vice Provost for Enrollment Management and Admissions, University of Minnesota Twin Cities, Rachelle Hernandez, added her institution “will accept the SAT or the ACT, without preference, as part of a holistic review.”

Erin Edwardson Stern, who teaches AP United States History at Columbia Heights High School, shared this district believes in providing all students access to challenging courses.

“The resources and tools from the College Board will empower teachers like me to better support student mastery of content and skills and to allow students to review at their own pace,” she said.

School Principal Dan Wrobleski added that the “tools they (College Board) have to offer to assist in improving test scores, closes the opportunity gap for our students.”

A main point shared was equity and access to a higher education is possible for all students.

“We are creating greater opportunities and access for students, teachers and families to help every student on their college and career-readiness pathway,” said Superintendent Kathy Kelly.

Columbia Heights Public Schools was the College Board 2016 AP Small District of the Year. Columbia Heights High Schools was selected as to the 2016 AP Honor Roll.

The College Board is a mission-driven, not-for-profit worldwide organization that connects students to college success and opportunity. Each year the organization helps more than seven million students prepare for a successful transition to college through programs and services in college readiness and college success, including the SAT and AP.