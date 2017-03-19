Community & PeopleEducation

Readers of all ages celebrate Dr. Seuss

Anoka County Library hosted a number of events March 2 to celebrate Read Across America Day, held annually on Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

“It’s an opportunity just to spend some time reading with family and reading with friends,” said Maggie Snow, Anoka County Library director.

Northtown Library in Blaine hosted a story time that drew more than 80 people.

Theresa Schroeder, children’s librarian, and Jennifer Gerbig, library associate, delighted families by reading Dr. Seuss favorites “Too Many Daves,” “Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?” and “There’s a Wocket in My Pocket!” The duo also led children in several silly songs.

Throughout the day, Northtown Library hosted a Seuss Scavanger Hunt in the children’s room, invited kids to answer Dr. Seuss trivia and more.

“The more you read, the more you learn,” Snow said.

Liam De Haan, 3, finds Sam I Am during a scavenger hunt at Northtown Library March 2, National Read Across America Day and what would be Dr. Seuss’ 113th birthday. (Photo by Olivia Alveshere - ABC Newspapers) Wearing a Cat in the Hat headband, Violet Smith, 2, enjoys story time at Northtown Library with her grandma Linda Crist-Magel. (Photo by Olivia Alveshere - ABC Newspapers) In her own homemade hat, 2-year-old Libby Wiestenberg boogies during story time. (Photo by Olivia Alveshere - ABC Newspapers) Jennifer Gerbig, library associate, reads “Too Many Daves” to kids at Northtown Library in Blaine. (Photo by Olivia Alveshere - ABC Newspapers) Odin Gentili-Voss dances with his mom, Deanna Gentili, during a story time celebrating Dr. Seuss. (Photo by Olivia Alveshere - ABC Newspapers) Stella Crooks, 5, left, and her preschool playmate Mya Peterson, 4, each grab a button after correctly answering Dr. Seuss trivia March 2.(Photo by Olivia Alveshere - ABC Newspapers) Habiba Babuani reads “Movie Night Magic!” with her granddaughter Zahra Mclean, 3. (Photo by Olivia Alveshere - ABC Newspapers)
