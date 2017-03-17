Columbia Heights teacher selected as semi-finalist for Minnesota Teacher of the Year

Alison Humpal

Columbia Academy teacher Alison Humpal has been selected as a semi-finalist for the 53rd-annual 2017 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Humpal, an English and reading teacher at Columbia Academy, was the Columbia Heights Public Schools’ Local 710 Teacher of the Year in 2016. She was the 16th recipient of the award from CHPS.

The 2017 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, organized by Education Minnesota, will be announced Sunday, May 7, at the Radisson Blu Mall of America in Bloomington. Over the coming weeks, a 25-member panel of community leaders will name a group of semifinalists and finalists.