Conservation Corps members to work in county parks

By Peter Bodley

Contributing Writer

Using state legacy grant dollars, the Anoka County Parks and Recreations Department will use a Conservation Corps Minnesota crew to help maintain and enhance county parks and trails for a sixth year.

On the recommendation of its Parks and Community Services Committee, the Anoka County Board Feb. 14 approved a purchase-of-service agreement with the agency for the period Feb. 27 through Dec. 31 at a cost of $145,000.

According to Jeff Perry, county park planning and resources manager, the corps will have a five-person young adult crew that includes a supervisor working in the county’s parks and trails system.

“Over the past five years … the Conservation Corps crew has proved to be extremely successful in accomplishing a high volume of park maintenance and natural resources-related projects,” Perry said.

Crew members are interested in natural resources, parks management and forestry careers, said Job VonDeLinde, county parks and recreations director and division manager for community services.

“They have done a wonderful job for the county helping to keep our parks and trails in good condition,” he said.

According to County Commissioner Jim Kordiak, who chairs the parks and community services committee, this has been a great relationship for the county and he is happy to see it continue.

The crew does work in the parks and on the trails that the county does not have a chance to get done, Kordiak said.

Conservation Corps Minnesota provides hands-on environmental stewardship and service-learning opportunities to young adults from diverse backgrounds while accomplishing conservation, natural resources management and park-related work, Perry said.