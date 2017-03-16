Columbia Heights Citizen of the Year nominations

Nominations are now being accepted for the Columbia Heights Citizen of the Year Award. The award was established to give public recognition to one resident of Columbia Heights who has unselfishly contributed his or her time and effort helping people and promoting better understanding between people.

The city would like to recognize a resident who has not otherwise been publicly recognized. Public officials, current candidates for public office, and past award recipients are not eligible.

All applications must be received by May 26. Applications from previous years are not retained. Applications are available at City Hall, or visit the city website at www.ci.columbia-heights.mn.us.