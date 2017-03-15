Girls basketball: Columbia Heights’ season ends in second round

By Matthew Davis

Contributing Writer

Columbia Heights’ girls basketball season came to an abrupt end at home against Concordia Academy.

The Hylanders (12-13) fell 51-43on Saturday, March 4 in the second round of the Section 4AA tournament. Seeded third, the Hylanders came into the game fresh off a 63-24 rout of Minneapolis Roosevelt on Thursday, March 2.

Senior Pashia Scott led the Hylanders with 16 points in her final high school game against Concordia Academy. Fellow senior Emily Sheets added 13 points. Kira Greenfield chipped in nine points.

Columbia Heights trailed 22-20 at the break but couldn’t contain the Beacons enough in the second half as the visitors put up 29 more points. The Hylanders mustered 23 points in the second half.

Columbia Heights looked much more formidable in its first-round rout of Roosevelt. The Hylanders jumped out to a 39-12 first half lead and never looked back.

Sheets led the Hylanders with 16 points, and Scott added 15 points. Greenfield had eight points, and Anja Erickson, Destiny Vaughn and Aurora Wigley each chipped in five points.

Columbia Heights graduates two key players in Sheets in Scott, but Hylanders coach Brian Born sees potential for a strong season next winter.

Irondale’s second half not enough

Irondale improved on a dismal first half in its Class 4A Section 5 game with No. 2 seed Champlin Park on Wednesday, March 1.

The Knights (6-21) put up 27 points in the second half after a 14-point first half but fell 56-41 to the Rebels. Dora Okpara led the Knights with 12 points, and Kahlan Jester scored nine points. Sophie Findell added eight points, and Ashley Polson chipped in six points.

Huskies too much for Fridley

Fridley’s season came to halt in facing No. 3 seeded St. Anthony Village for the Class 3A Section 4 quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2.

SAV cruised past Fridley 76-51. Patience Williams led the Tigers with 12 points, and Tyliah Frazier added 10 points. Britney Smith and Jhrodyn Chalmers each had eight.

The Tigers finished 11-14 overall.

Totino-Grace bounced by two seed

Totino-Grace fell 82-71 to No. 2 seed St. Paul Como Park in the Class 3A Section 4 quarterfinals on Thursday, March 2.

Senior and Division II Concordia-St. Paul recruit Syndey Wierke led the Eagles with 24 points in the loss. Alex Gannaway added 11 points, and Brianna Glynn posted 10 points.

Totino-Grace finished 9-18 overall.

State tournament

The state girls basketball tournament will begin play March 14, with the Class 4A tournament. The first round of the Class 4A tournament will be played at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Target Center. The Class 3A tournament will begin play with the first round at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. March 14, at Target Center.

The other two quarterfinal games will be played at 10 a.m. and noon Wednesday, March 15, at Mariucci Arena. The first round of the Class 2A tournament will be played at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Mariucci Arena.

