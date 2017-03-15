Farmers Market Committee to host community conversations

The Columbia Heights Farmers Market Committee is hosting a series of community conversations. This will be an opportunity for residents to voice their opinions and provide input that will shape the formulation of the Columbia Heights Farmers Market. This is a freeform conversation about where the Farmers Market will be located, what vendors will be available, fun activities for kids and adults, and ways residents of the community can help.

The community conversations will be held at the Columbia Heights Public Library on the following dates:

Wednesday, March 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 25, from noon to 1:30pm

“There are so many different recipes and ingredients from around the world in our diverse community, and we want to include these food staples in the Farmers Market,” said Lisa Boatman, one of the committee members. “We are encouraging everyone to come and provide their input.”

There will be two special professional advisors joining the conversation to help answer questions about starting a farmers market:

Joe Folsom is a certified mentor with the St. Paul SCORE chapter and served as Community and Cooperative Development program director at USDA Rural Development in Minnesota. Folsom will be attending both meetings.

Mary Kunesh-Podein is one of the organizers from the New Brighton Farmers Market, starting its second year in June. Kunesh-Podein currently serves as the District 41B Representative at the Minnesota House of Representatives. She will be attending the Saturday meeting.

Started in 2016, the Columbia Heights Farmers Market committee has established a Facebook page and is currently in the process of becoming a non-profit organization.

For more information, contact Lisa Boatman at 612-817-0796 or email [email protected]