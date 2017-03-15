Boys Swimming: Tigers take 21st of 33 at state Class A meet

By Matthew Davis

Contributing Writer Fridley sophomore Andrew Akermann competed in four events for the Tigers at the Class A state boys swimming meet on March 2-4. (Photo by Jason Olson, Sun Current Newspapers)

Fridley came shy of the top 20 for state Class A boys swimming in a tie with Minnehaha Academy last weekend.

Both Fridley and Minnehaha Academy finished in 21st tied for 31 points apiece at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center on March 2-4. Breck-Blake won the team title with 349.5 points.

Fridley finished two points back of two teams tied for 19th, Hibbing and Mesabi East, which both had 33 points.

Farrque Hussein posted the highest individual finish for Fridley at state with a ninth-place finish for the 100-yard backstroke at 1 minute, 0.15 seconds in the finals.

The Tigers junior finished three-tenths of second behind eighth place in the prelims, which would have qualified him for all-state. He posted a 1:00.15 in the prelims too, but Brendon Prentice of Orono clocked 1:00.12 for eighth.

Ivan Pugachov had the second highest finish of the meet for the Tigers when he took 11th in the 500 free at 5:00.02 in the finals and finished less than three seconds back of the top eight for all-state qualifying. The Tigers sophomore posted a prelim time of 4:59.20.

Andrew Akermann took 12th in the 200 freestyle at 1:47.53 in the finals. The Tigers sophomore swam a 1:47.25 in the prelims. He finished less than two seconds out of the top eight, which would have qualified him for all-state.

Akermann also placed 13th in the 100 butterfly at 54.73 for the finals. He swam a 54.13 in the prelims. His times left him less than two seconds out of all-state range in the top eight. Fridley junior. Farrque Hussein competes in the 200-yard medley relay for the Tigers at the state meet. Hussein also had the top individual finish for the Tigers at state in the 100 backstroke for ninth place. (Photo by Jason Olson, Sun Current Newspapers)

Hussein came in 16th for the 200 individual medley at 2:05.11 in the finals. The Tigers junior clocked 2:02.84 in the prelims. Pugachov also competed in the event and placed 18th at 2:05.85 in the prelims.

Daunte Williams took 18th in the 1-meter dive for the Tigers. He hit a score of 196.75 in the prelims.

Fridley also competed in three relays at state. The Tigers placed 14th in the 200-yard medley relay. Akermann, Hussein, Graham Hoglund and Pugachov swam a time of 1:41.76.

The Tigers 200 free relay team of Hoglund, Jake Johnson, Chad Haugstad and Colton Bielawski took 20th at 1:35.37 in the prelims. Fridley’s 400 free relay also competed with a time of 3:24.50 in the prelims. The team of Akermann, Hoglund, Pugachov and Hussein swam the race.

Bardell competes for Hylanders

Ben Bardell represented Columbia Heights at Class A state boys swimming on March 2-4 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

Bardell competed in the 1-meter dive a scored a 166.35 in the semifinals for 20th.

Irondale swims at state

Four boys swimmers from Irondale competed in the Class 2A state swimming meet on March 2-4 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

Greg Pehl had the Knights’ top finish when he took 14th in the 100 butterfly at 51.87 in the finals. The Knights senior improved on his 52.9 time from the prelims.

Irondale’s 200 free relay also swam and finished 19th at 1:30.39 in the prelims. Pehl, Daniel Larson, Mason Gehring and Kevin Steiner swam it for the Knights.