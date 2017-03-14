Regional street maintenance consortium continues

By Peter Bodley

Contributing Writer

A regional street maintenance materials and services consortium, led by the city of Coon Rapids since 2004, is gearing up for its 2017 program.

According to Tim Himmer, Coon Rapids public works director, the program offers street maintenance materials items and services that includes seal coating, pavement markings, street sweeping, crack sealing and fog sealing.

As the lead agency, the Coon Rapids City Council Feb. 21 approved plans and specifications and ordered the advertisement of bids for this year’s projects.

In addition, the council approved two amendments to the joint powers agreement with the participating cities: one adding Mounds View to the consortium and the second combining the review and opt-out period to one 30-day time frame (it was previously 20 days for review and 30 days for opt-out).

Coon Rapids, Andover, Brooklyn Center, Columbia Heights and Fridley were the original members of the North Metro Regional Street Maintenance Consortium. Other cities have joined since then.

Ten cities are taking part in the 2017 program: Andover, Anoka, Brooklyn Center, Columbia Heights, Coon Rapids, East Bethel, Fridley, Ham Lake, Mahtomedi and Mounds View.

Consortium members are given the option to participate in all, some or none of the street maintenance projects every year, Himmer told the council.

Jointly purchasing the materials and services saves money, he said.

Bids will be received by the city of Coon Rapids March 17, then each participating city will be given 30 days to comment or opt-out of a specific project, according to Himmer.

The Coon Rapids City Council will award the contracts April 18, with work expected to start in early May, weather permitting, and be completed by Sept. 1.

Coon Rapids plans to seal coat 26.6 miles of streets and 22 cul-de-sacs, utilize the pavement markings, street sweeping (spring and fall) and crack sealing contracts as well as perform fog sealing in parking lots at Prairie Oaks and Thorpe parks, on Wedgewood Trail and trail segments in Alder, Dahlia, Erlandson, Mercy, Prairie Oaks and Wintercrest parks and at the Coon Rapids Soccer Complex, Himmer told the council.

Fog sealing involves applying a spray-on adhesive material to a surface, he said.

Seal coating and fog sealing work in Coon Rapids will occur the last two weeks of August, according to Himmer.