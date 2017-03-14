Immaculate Conception Women’s Lenten Retreat

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 4030 Jackson Street NE, Columbia Heights, will be hosting a Women’s Lenten Retreat: Transformed, “Finding the Change You Seek,” on Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., presented by Barbara Heil.

Barbara Heil is a former Pentecostal minister who has traveled the world as a missionary, teacher and evangelist. After an amazing journey, Heil came into full communion with the Catholic Church in April 2013. She is a dynamic and inspirational speaker with a passion to awaken others to their destiny and purpose in Christ, and to lead people in deepening their walk with God. Heil was a widow for seven years before marrying her husband Jeff. They reside in Iowa and together have eight children and 10 grandchildren.

Cost for the retreat is $18, which includes a continental breakfast starting at 8:15 a.m. and lunch served at noon. Paid reservations are due by March 24, to Diane Tieden, at 1000 41st Avenue NE, #319, Columbia Heights. Checks made payable to ICCCW.

For more information, call Diane at 763-788-1897.