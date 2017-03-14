Focus region calendar of events

Friday, March 17

St. Patricks Day Special, 12 p.m. at Fridley VFW Post 363, 1040 Osborne Road NE, Fridley..

Come enjoy corned beef and cabbage at the Fridley VFW. Cost is $10/person.

Steak or Fish Dinner, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Fridley American Legion. 7365 Central Avenue NE Fridley

The Fridley American Legion Auxiliary serves a steak or fish dinner on the third Friday of each month. The dinner includes steak or fish, a baked potato, lettuce salad and bread. Cost is $10.00 per person.

Saturday, March 18

HeightsNEXT meeting, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the community room at Columbia Heights Library, 3939 Central Ave. NE.

HeightsNEXT is an informal group of Columbia Heights residents and stakeholders who wish to create a more welcoming, vibrant and sustainable community.

Sunday, March 19

Bingo and Ham Raffle, 12:30-3:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church & School, 4030 Jackson Street NE, Columbia Heights.

Participants can play bingo for cash in the church hall; cards are 50 cents each. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.

For more information, visit www.ICCSonline.org or call 763-788-9062.

Northeast Orchestra and Fridley City Band Spring Concert, 3 p.m. at St. Williams Church, 6120 5th Street NE, Fridley.

The Northeast Orchestra and the Fridley City Band present their annual spring concert Sunday at the Church of St. William, 61st and University Avenues in Fridley. “Pirates, Patriots & Pioneers!” begins at 3 pm and is free.

Monday, March 20

FUTSAL, 12:30-3:30 p.m. at Hylander Center City Gym, 1300-49th Avenue N.E. Door#38, Columbia Heights. CH Recreation invites you to come play FUTSAL (like soccer, but fewer players play this fast-friendly game with indoor shoes on a basketball court.

Must be 15 years and up, adults welcome. Cost is $1 at the door.

Wednesday, March 22

Columbia Heights Farmers Market Community Conversation, 6-7:30 p.m. at Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Avenue NE, Columbia Heights.

The Columbia Heights Farmers Market Committee is hosting a community conversation as an opportunity for residents to voice their opinions and provide input for the future Columbia Heights Farmers Market. For residents who cannot attend this session, another conversation will be held on Saturday, March 25 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Contact Lisa Boatman with questions at 612-817-0796 or email [email protected]

Thursday, March 23

Engineering Design Challenge – Rube Goldberg Team informational session, 7-8:30 p.m. at Bunker Hills Activites Center, 550 Bunker Lake Boulevard NW, Andover.

Anoka County 4-H is hosting a kickoff event for youth interested in forming a Rube Goldberg team and exhibit at the University of Minnesota Extension’s Engineering Design Challenge for the State Fair. In the Engineering Design Challenge, youth not only employ physics and engineering, but humor and storytelling, to create an overly complex contraption that does a simple task. This year’s challenge is “raise a flag and then wave it.” Attend this session to learn about exhibiting Rube Goldberg Machines at the County and State Fair, what it means to be a team coach, and meet possible team mates. To compete at state level, youth must be in grades 3-8. Youth in grades K-2 are allowed to compete at county level. High school students may participate as youth coaches. Each team must have at least two adult volunteers/coaches.

Visit http://z.umn.edu/anokarg to learn more or register.

Contact Jy Xiong with questions at [email protected] or 763-767-2876.

Red Cross blood donation, 12:30-6:30 p.m. at VFW Post 363, 1040 Osborne Road NE, Fridley.

All eligible blood donors are encouraged to give blood and help save lives in March, Red Cross Month. Donations are easy with the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the RapidPass. To learn more about the RapidPass, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

To make an appointment, download the free app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Friday, March 24

Fish Fry, 5-7 p.m. at the Fridley VFW, 1040 Osborne Road, Fridley.

All you can eat fish, baked potato, cole slaw and bread. Cost is $10 per person.

Saturday, March 25

Columbia Heights Farmers Market Community Conversation, 6-7:30 p.m. at Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Avenue NE, Columbia Heights.

The Columbia Heights Farmers Market Committee is hosting a community conversation as an opportunity for residents to voice their opinions and provide input for the future Columbia Heights Farmers Market.

Contact Lisa Boatman with questions at 612-817-0796 or email [email protected]

Play date and open house at Immaculate Conception School, 9-10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception School, 4030 Jackson Street NE, Columbia Heights.

Enjoy a morning of crafts, gym time, snacks and fun with your preschool or kindergarten student. No charge to attend. Open House: 9 a.m. to noon. Parents and children will have the opportunity to explore the preschool through grade 8 classrooms, learn about blended learning and the personalized education plan each student receives, chat with faculty and more. All are welcome!

For more information, call 763-788-9065 or visit www.ICCSonline.org.

Immaculate Conception Men’s Group Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 4030 Jackson Street NE, Columbia Heights.

Mass will begin at 7:30 a.m.; breakfast will be held at 8:00 a.m., followed by speaker Jim Bruton who will discuss “Prison, Sports and Faith”. No charge to attend. For more information call 763-788-9062 or visit www.ICCSonline.org

Wednesday, March 29

Red Cross blood donation, 12-6 p.m. at Murzyn Hall, 530 Mill Street NE, Columbia Heights OR 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Center, 785 Old Highway 8 NW, New Brighton.

All eligible blood donors are encouraged to give blood and help save lives in March, Red Cross Month. Donations are easy with the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the RapidPass. To learn more about the RapidPass, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

To make an appointment, download the free app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Thursday, March 30

HeightsNEXT Networking Potluck, 6:30-8 p.m. at Community United Methodist Church, 950 Gould Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

HeightsNEXT is hosting a second annual networking potluck for all organizations that have volunteers and serve Columbia Heights. Bring a dish to share and meet other community members.

RSVP to Connie Buesgens at [email protected]

Follow the HeightsNEXT resident involvement group on Facebook for additional information and updates: Facebook.com/HeightsNext.