Police reports from Columbia Heights from Feb. 22-March 1

Theft, burglary

• License plate theft was reported Feb. 23 on the 3800 block of Van Buren Street NE.

• Theft was reported Feb. 23 on the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE.

• A residential burglary was reported Feb. 24 on the 2000 block of 43rd Avenue NE.

• Theft of items was reported Feb. 24 on the 4000 block of 4th Street NE.

• Shoplifting was reported Feb. 25 on the 800 block of 45th Avenue NE.

• A counterfeit bill was reported Feb. 25 on the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Shoplifting was reported Feb. 25 on the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Burglary was reported Feb. 25 on the 800 block of 45th Avenue NE.

• Car theft was reported Feb. 26 on the 4200 block of Van Buren Street NE.

• Theft of expensive clothing was reported Feb. 27 on the 4500 block of Monroe Street NE.

• Theft of mail was reported Feb. 28 on the 4800 block of Washington Street NE.

• Theft and false information to police was reported March 1 on the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE.

Driving under the influence

• A man was arrested for third degree DUI while sleeping in his vehicle on Feb. 27 on the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE.

Criminal property damage

• Graffiti on city property was reported Feb. 24 on the 500 block of 40th Avenue NE.

• A hit and run was reported Feb. 25 on the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE.

— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers