Columbia Heights High School singers perform with Kantorei

Tenors and basses blend voices from Kantorei and Columbia Heights High School’s Dynamix choir. Pictured are Edwin Pesantez, Adam Petroski, Penny Jackson, Vernon Hamberg, Joe Polta, and Jesse Mickelson. In the back row is student soloist Aiyana Stephens Moore. (Photo provided by Columbia Heights Public Schools)

Kantorei and Columbia Heights High School presented “Singing for a Lifetime: An Educational Outreach Concert” Feb. 19 at the high school.

Leading up to the performance, apprentice singers from the high school’s Dynamix choir joined Kantorei in weekly rehearsals in January and February. CHHS Concert Choir also performed.

Directed by Axel Theimer since its inception in 1988, Kantorei is one of the premier a cappella choral ensembles in Minnesota. The choir’s approach to singing, with an integral focus on vocal freedom, allows the singers to communicate the emotional and expressive content of music and text with natural beauty. Kantorei’s mission is to share a passion for lifelong singing, with emphasis on distinctive and diverse choral literature. Currently in their 29th season, the ensemble does an outreach program to encourage singing for a lifetime, according to Artistic Director Axel Theimer.

“Music connects us—no matter our age,” Theimer said. “The members of Kantorei benefited as much, if not more, by the chance to work with young singers from Columbia Heights.” After several weeks of shared rehearsal time, Columbia Heights High School students from Dynamix performed in February with Kantorei in an educational outreach concert at the high school. (Photo provided by Columbia Heights Public Schools)

Josh Countryman, director at Columbia Heights High School, commended the choirs for working together.

“Most high school musicians don’t get a chance to work side-by-side with seasoned performers over a period of weeks,” Countryman said. “This is an experience that will stick with them.”

At the concert, the three choirs performed individually and collectively, covering a wide range of music from around the globe and through the years.

Kantorei’s next performance is “Horizons,” Saturday, May 6, at 7:30 p.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Hopkins; and Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at the Saint Paul Seminary, Chapel of St. Mary, Saint Paul. For ticket information, visit www.Kantorei.net