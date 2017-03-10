Columbia Heights alumna receives scholarship from Education New Zealand

Columbia Heights alumni Jamaica Gayle has earned a $2,000 scholarship to spend her 2017 fall semester in New Zealand.

Gayle is one of four college students in the United States that were offered these scholarships and opportunity to study abroad from Education New Zealand. Currently a junior at American University in Washington D.C., Gayle will be studying Political Science at Victoria University of Wellington. Jamaica Gayle (Submitted photo)

Gayle said she is excited to learn about some of the differences between the U.S. and New Zealand governments while pushing her limits both mentally and physically.

“In addition to seeing the government in action, I look forward to taking advantage of New Zealand’s top-ranked research university,” Gayle said.

Chosen among 104 applicants, these four U.S. students received $2,000 each to help fund their flights to New Zealand. These students were chosen because they stood out for their academic excellence, strong communication skills, and the goals they intend to pursue while studying in New Zealand. Winners include Kiana Estevez of Boston University, Marisa Lansing of Ithaca College, and Jacob Voss of Michigan Technological University.

These students also will be Kiwi Ambassadors for Education New Zealand while studying abroad. Ambassadors share their experiences through social media on @studyinnewzealand on Instagram. Students will be regularly updating blogs with personal stories, photos and videos, and highlighting their studies, cultural experiences, new friendships and outdoor adventures.

Launched by the Institute of International Education in 2014, Education New Zealand, in partnership with Generation Study Abroad, has awarded four rounds of scholarships and opportunities to deserving students. As cost is a barrier to many students, the program aims to allow ambitious students to study in countries that provide strong academic programs while giving them a global perspective.

For students interested in applying for the next round of Education New Zealand scholarships, visit www.studyinnewzealand.govt.nz/how-to-apply/scholarships/2017. Deadline is April 30, 2017.

Contact Sarah Burghardt at [email protected]