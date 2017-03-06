Police reports from Columbia Heights from Feb. 15-22

Theft, burglary

• Theft from a laundry room locker was reported Feb. 16 on the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Theft from a vehicle was reported Feb. 18 on the 1400 block of Lincoln Terrace NE.

• License plate theft was reported Feb. 19 on the 300 block of Naegele Avenue NE.

• An electric handicap scooter was reported stolen Feb. 19 on the 3800 block of McKinley Street NE.

• Theft was reported Feb. 21 on the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE.

• A counterfeit bill was reported Feb. 22 on the 900 block of 47th Avenue NE.

Criminal property damage

• A vehicle was tampered with Feb. 16 on the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE.

• A hit and run property damage was reported Feb. 17 on the 5100 block of Washington Street NE.

• Graffiti and vandalism was reported Feb. 20 on the 4400 block of Central Avenue NE.

• A property damage accident was reported Feb. 20 on the 3800 block of Edgemoor Place NE.

— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers