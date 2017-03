< > Fridley’s Goamar Pal goes for two against Holy Angels, while Jerome Cunningham watches the shot. Fridley won that Feb. 24 game 75-57 to end the regular season. (Sun Newspapers photo by Chris Chesky)

The Fridley High School boys basketball team ended the regular season with a strong showing against Holy Angels, winning 75-57. The team takes a 14-12 record into sectional playoffs, which begin the week of March 6. Seedings for the Section 4AAA competition have not yet been announced.