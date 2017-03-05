Registration open for Columbia Heights Spring Recreation

Residents can now register their children for spring classes through the Columbia Heights Recreation Department.



There are many classes to choose from, including gymnastics at all levels, dance classes, and martial arts. Athletics include volleyball, tennis, and baseball or softball at every age level.



Opportunities for adults include a total body conditioning class, taking place on Wednesdays from March 1 to April 19 at 6 p.m. Adult athletics include slow pitch softball leagues and the Columbia Heights Jamboree slow pitch softball tournament.



Preregistration is required for all activities listed. For more information, contact 763-706-3730 or visit www.ci.columbia-heights.mn.us and click on recreation to view the Spring Heights Happenings. Register online at www.chreconline.org. See the website for more on spring break trips and summer activities.



There will be a spring egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, which will include photos, crafts, games and egg hunt for $7 per child. Preregistration is required.



The Rec. Department is also seeking talented youth, adults and senior citizens to participate in the 11th Annual Heights Idol on June 24. Auditions begin on April 17 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. or by appointment, contact Liz at 763-706-3733.