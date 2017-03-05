Police reports from Fridley Feb. 16-22

Theft, burglary

• Fraud was reported Feb. 16 on the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE.

• A theft was reported Feb. 16 on the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE.

• A theft was reported Feb. 17 on the 6800 block of Highway 65 NE.

• Items were reported stolen Feb. 17 on the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE.

• A theft was reported Feb. 17 on the 400 block of Rice Creek Parkway NE.

• A burglary was reported Feb. 17 on the 6400 block of 6400 block of 5th Street NE.

• A vehicle was reported stolen Feb. 17 on the 7400 block of Baker Avenue NE.

• Fraud was reported Feb. 17 on the 200 block of Longfellow Street NE.

• A theft was reported Fen. 18 on the 5500 block of East Oberlin Circle NE.

• A robbery was reported Feb. 18 on the 400 block of 79th Avenue NE.

• A shoplifter was reported Feb. 18 on the 5600 block of University Avenue NE.

• Items were reported for theft Feb. 19 on the 6000 block of University Avenue NE.

• A female was cited for theft Feb. 19 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle Feb. 20 on the 500 block of 63rd Avenue NE.

• A vehicle was reported stolen Feb. 20 on the 6500 block of Central Avenue NE.

• A theft was reported Feb. 20 non the 6500 block of Channel Road NE.

• A shoplifter was reported Feb. 21 on the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE.

• Fraud was reported Feb. 22 on the 300 block of Liberty Street NE.

• Fraud was reported Feb. 22 on the 6800 block of University Avenue NE.

• A theft was reported Feb. 22 on the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE.

• A theft was reported Feb. 22 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

Driving under the influence

• A driver was arrested for DWI Feb. 18 on the 7300 block of Highway 65 NE.

• A driver was arrested for DWI Feb. 19 on the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE.

• A driver was arrested for DWI Feb. 21 on Medtronic Parkway NE and Central Avenue NE.

Criminal property damage

• Vandalism was reported Feb. 18 on the 5700 block of East River Road NE.

• Property was reported Feb. 19 on the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE.

• A window was reported broken Feb. 20 on the 600 block of Osborne Road NE.

— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers