Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Minnetonka

Marcus Allen Wayne Hallmark, 25, of Columbia Heights, has been arrested as the suspect in a fatal shooting Friday night in Minnetonka.

Police were dispatched at approximately 11:13 p.m. Friday, March 3 to a park-and-ride ramp at 11201 Wayzata Blvd. for a reported shooting. Marcus Allen Wayne Hallmark

Officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim as pronounced dead on the scene. Witnesses reported that the alleged male assailant fled the scene on foot. After a search, police located the suspect in the woods near Crane Lake. At approximately 1:58 a.m. Saturday, March 4, the suspect, identified as Hallmark, was apprehended without incident. He is being held in Hennepin County Jail pending charges.

Police are not seeking any further suspects in this case.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner upon notification of family.

The following agencies assisted in the incident: Minnesota State Patrol, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Plymouth Police, St. Louis Park Police, Eden Prairie Police, West Hennepin Public Safety, Edina Police, Hopkins Police, Orono Police, Bloomington Police, South Lake Minnetonka Police, Golden Valley Police and Rogers Police.

The investigation is ongoing.