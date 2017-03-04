Sister Cities International Artists Showcase recognizes winners

Sister Cities International held its 11th annual Art Showcase Feb. 21 at Murzyn Hall. Columbia Heights students had the chance to display their art pieces, showing their interpretation of this year’s theme: “we’re going places.” Columbia Heights students had their art on display at the Sister Cities International Artists Showcase on Feb. 21. (Sun Focus photo by Sarah Burghardt)

First prize was awarded to Columbia Heights High School senior Rezkath Awal with “Return to the Roots.” Awal now has the opportunity for her work to move forward to the national level, where it will be displayed in Washington D.C. Her piece will compete with other sister city member communities’ art. A panel of judges will select a grand prize winner based on originality, composition and theme interpretation.

Artists also wrote statements explaining their interpretation of the theme and artwork. Awal wrote about “Return to the Roots:”

“An inspiration in creating this work was the recurring bond that exists between siblings and the number of disagreements people around the world have for monetary reasons. In this piece, what starts as a near physical conflict over money transitions into two siblings traveling to Mexico, their country of origin, at different times via bicycle or on foot, to move away from the conflict’s setting. Then, what marks the conflict’s end is an exchange of items that each sibling deems valuable and the siblings’ mutual embrace. If human civilization moved away from where conflict took place and placed more value on maintaining connections rather than accruing wealth, it would be more harmonious. That is a vision of the world that I would cherish.”

Second place was awarded to senior Johny Castro Gutierrez and third was sophomore Kuri Cordova.

