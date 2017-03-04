Police reports from Mounds View from Feb. 16-20

Theft, burglary
• Vehicle theft was reported Feb. 16 on the 4800 block of Old Highway 8.
• Theft of cigarettes was reported Feb. 17 on the 2600 block of County Road I.
• A gas drive off was reported Feb. 17 on the 2200 block of County Road I.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported Feb. 18 on the 2500 block of Mounds View Drive.
• Theft of groceries was reported Feb. 19 on the 2500 block of Mounds View Boulevard.
• A tire and rim were reported stolen Feb. 20 on the 2600 block of Scotland Court.
Driving under the influence
• A male driver was arrested for driving under the influence Feb. 17 on the 2500 block of Mounds View Boulevard.
• A male driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing and fleeing the vehicle Feb. 18 at the intersection of I-35W and County Road I.
— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers