Police reports from Mounds View from Feb. 16-20

Theft, burglary

• Vehicle theft was reported Feb. 16 on the 4800 block of Old Highway 8.

• Theft of cigarettes was reported Feb. 17 on the 2600 block of County Road I.

• A gas drive off was reported Feb. 17 on the 2200 block of County Road I.

• Theft from a vehicle was reported Feb. 18 on the 2500 block of Mounds View Drive.

• Theft of groceries was reported Feb. 19 on the 2500 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

• A tire and rim were reported stolen Feb. 20 on the 2600 block of Scotland Court.

Driving under the influence

• A male driver was arrested for driving under the influence Feb. 17 on the 2500 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

• A male driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing and fleeing the vehicle Feb. 18 at the intersection of I-35W and County Road I.

