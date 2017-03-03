School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #14

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids will be received by Fridley Public School District #14 for the 2017 Pavement Improvements project until 2:00 pm local time, on Thursday, March 30, 2017 at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bidders are invited to attend. Bids received after this time will be returned unopened.

All bids shall be on a lump sum basis without alterations, additions, or erasures on the form provided in the project manual.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked Fridley Public School District #14, 2017 Pavement Improvements with the name and address of the bidder, the name of the Project, and the date and hour of the opening. Bids shall be delivered to:

Mr. Dennis Craft

Fridley Public School District

#14

6000 West Moore Lake Drive

Fridley, MN 55432

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities in the bids. Faxed or emailed bids will not be accepted.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Larson Engineering, Inc., 3524 Labore Road, White Bear Lake, MN 55110, (651) 481-9120, contact: Kirk Roessler, P.E. Bidding Documents are available for inspection at the Issuing Office during normal business hours and at the MEDA Construction Connection Plan Room, and the Builders Exchange of Minnesota.

Electronic copies of the bidding documents can be obtained from Larson Engineering at no cost. Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained at the Issuing Office upon payment of $100.00 for each set. The deposit will be refunded if all documents are returned in good condition within ten days of the bid opening date. A Bidder receiving a Contract award may retain the documents and have the deposit refunded. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

Each bidder shall include the bid security with the Bid Form as described in the Instructions to Bidders.

A pre-bid conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday March 21, 2017, at Fridley High School located at 6000 West Moore Lake Drive in Fridley, Minnesota. We will begin the pre-bid meeting at the front entrance to the High School building.

Published in the

Columbia Hgt-Fridley Sun Focus

March 3, 10, 2017

657539