School Board – Fridley Independent School District 14

School Board Business Meeting minutes

January 17, 2017

This is a summary of minutes of the Fridley School Board Business Meeting that took place on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, in the Fridley City Council Chambers. The full text is available for public inspection on our website www.fridley.k12.mn.us and in the office of the Superintendent, Fridley School District, 6000 West Moore Lake Drive, Fridley, Minnesota.

The following actions were taken:

1. The Meeting was Called to Order

Chris Riddle called the Business Meeting of the Fridley School Board to order at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 in the Fridley City Council Chambers. Present: Marcia Lindblad, Donna Prewedo, Chris Riddle, Kim Sampson, and Carol Thornton. Absent: Mary Kay Delvo.

2. The Agenda was Approved

Motion by Lindblad, seconded by Sampson, to approve the agenda for January 17, 2017. Upon vote being taken, all voted in favor, none against, none abstained. Motion carried 5-0.

3. Motion: School Board Organization and Salary for 2017

a. School Board Officers for 2017

b. School Board Representatives for 2017

c. School Board Salaries for 2017

Motion by Sampson, seconded by Prewedo to approve the School Board officers, representatives, and School Board salaries for 2017. Motion carried 5-0.

4. Motion: Annual School Board Authorizations

Motion by Sampson, seconded by Prewedo to approve the annual School Board authorizations including approving the Sun Focus as the official newspaper for 2016-17; official depositories for 2016-17; approved attorney firms for legal services as needed; authorization for the Treasurer to pay contracted salaries of school personnel upon the order of the District Chair and Clerk; authorization for the Treasurer to pay all special payroll wages upon the order of the District Chair and Clerk; authorization for the Treasurer to invest any temporary surplus funds in treasury notes, treasury bills, certificates of deposit or other securities authorized by Minnesota statutes; authorization for the Superintendent and Director of Finance to use facsimile signatures of district officials for checks and orders; authorization for the Superintendent and Director of Finance to utilize electronic transfer of investments and payments; authorization for the Superintendent and Director of Finance to lease, purchase, and contract for goods and services within the budget as approved by the School Board; and 2016-17 memberships in the Association of Metropolitan School Districts, Metro ECSU, Minnesota School Boards Association and Schools for Equity in Education. Motion carried 5-0.

5. Motion: Revised Budget for 2016-2017

Motion by Prewedo, seconded by Sampson to approve the revised budget and assumptions for 2016-2017. Motion carried 5-0.

6. RESOLUTION: Awarding the Sale, Determining the Form and Details, Authorizing the Execution, Delivery and Registration, and Providing for the Payment of General Obligation Tax Abatement Bonds, Series 2017A.

Motion by Sampson, seconded by Prewedo, to approve the resolution awarding the sale, determining the form and details, authorizing the execution, delivery and registration, and providing for the payment of general obligation tax abatement bonds, Series 2017A. Upon roll being called, Lindblad, Prewedo, Riddle, Sampson, and Thornton voted in favor, none against, none abstained. Motion carried 5-0.

7. RESOLUTION: Accepting Gifts

WHEREAS, School Board Policy 706 establishes guidelines for the acceptance of gifts to the District; and

WHEREAS, Minnesota Statute 465.03 states the School Board may accept a gift, grant, or devise of real or personal property only by the adoption of a resolution approved by two-thirds of its members;

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Fridley Public Schools accepts with appreciation the following gifts received by the School District:

The following persons donated to Fridley High School:

The J.D. Gibbs Family $200.00 to help any student in need

The following persons donated to Fridley Middle School:

Scott OLeary $11.54

Stephanie Sharpe $30.00

Anonymous Donors $36.90

Heather Hansen $500.00 via Medtronic 2016

Volunteer Grant

The following persons donated to Hayes Elementary School:

The Class of 1967 Alumni $525 in Target & Cub gift cards

Michael Paquette $60.00

Michael Peterson $12.00

Deanna Roth $90.00

Anonymous Donor $57.72

Motion by Sampson, seconded by Prewedo, to accept the gifts and thank the donors for their contributions. Upon roll being called, Lindblad, Prewedo, Riddle, Sampson, and Thornton voted in favor, none against, none abstained. Motion carried 5-0.

8. Motion: Second Reading and Adoption of Policies:

a. Policy 533 Wellness

b. Policy 903 Visitors to School District Buildings and Sites

c. Policy 904 Distribution of Materials on School District Property by Non School Persons

d. Policy 905 Advertising

Motion by Prewedo, seconded by Thornton, to accept the Second Reading and Adoption of Policies 533, 903, 904 and 905. Motion carried 5-0.

9. Motion: Joint Powers Agreement for Election Services

Motion by Riddle, seconded by Prewedo, to approve the Joint Powers Agreement for Election Services. Motion carried 5-0.

10. Consent Agenda Routine Action Items

Motion by Prewedo, seconded by Thornton to approve the consent agenda of routine action items including minutes of the regular School Board meeting and work session held on December 20, 2016, monthly financial reports; new contracts, amendments, leaves of absence, terminations, resignations and retirements; 2017-18 School Calendar with Conference Dates; and PBIS Grant Award.. Motion carried 5-0.

11. The Meeting was Adjourned

Motion by Riddle, seconded by Thornton, to adjourn at 8:25 p.m. Upon vote being taken, all voted in favor, none voted against, none abstained. Motion carried 5-0.

Marcia Lindblad, Chair

Donna Prewedo, Clerk

Published in the

Columbia Hgt-Fridley Sun Focus

March 3, 2017

657035

http://focus.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2017/03/657035-1.pdf