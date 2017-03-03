Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF RAMSEY

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 62-PR-17-116

Estate of

Lavon Celeste Prosser,

Decedent

Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Leonard Jamison Gandel, whose address is 10603 Pierce Street NE. Blaine, MN 55434 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: February 15, 2017

Laura J. Stevens

Registrar

Lynae K. E. Olson

Court Administrator

Self-Represented Litigant:

Leonard Jamison Gandel

10603 Pierce Street NE

Blaine, MN 55434

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

March 3, 10, 2017

658537