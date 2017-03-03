Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF RAMSEY DISTRICT COURT

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 62-PR-17-122

In Re: Estate of

Arthur Edward Sumner, Jr.

aka Arthur E. Sumner,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 4, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Ramsey County Probate Court, Ramsey County Courthouse, Rm 1670, 15 West Kellogg Boulevard, St. Paul, Minnesota, 55102 on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedents heirs, and for the appointment of Elizabeth Sumner, whose address is P. O. Box 2059, Pahrump, NV 89041 as personal representative of the decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the decedents estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: February 21, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Mai Yang

Deputy Court Administer

Held Law Office

Jamie F. Held

MN Lic No. 387157

5775 Wayzata Blvd., Ste 700

St. Louis Park, MN 55416

T. 952-525-2218

F. 612-223-6231

E. [email protected]

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

March 3, 10, 2017

657133