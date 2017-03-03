Police reports from New Brighton Feb. 12-18

Theft, burglary

• A 2015 Subaru was reported Feb. 12 on the 900 block of County Road D.

• A gas drive-off was reported Feb. 13 on the 900 block of W County Road D.

• A gas drive-off was reported Feb. 15 on the 900 block of W County Road D.

• A gas drive-off was reported Feb. 15 on the 500 block of Highway 8 NW.

• A robbery was reported Feb. 15 on the 900 block of W County Road D.

• A bicycle was reported stolen Feb. 18 on the 2100 block of W County Road E.

• A gas drive-off was reported Feb. 18 on the 900 block of W County Road D.

Driving under the influence

• A female driver was arrested for DWI Feb. 17 on 10th Street NW and 9th Avenue NW.

• A female driver was arrested for DWI Feb. 18 on Silver Lake Road NW and 3rd Street NE.

Criminal property damage

• A hit and run was reported Feb. 15 on the 2300 block of W County Road E.

• A hit and run was reported Feb. 17 on Silver Lake Road NW and Palmer Drive.

• Property damage was reported Feb. 18 no the 2000 block of 14th Street NW.

— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers