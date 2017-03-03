Police reports from Columbia Heights from Feb. 8-15

• Columbia Heights •



Theft, burglary

• A residential burglary was reported Feb. 10 on the 700 block of 51st Avenue NE.

• Theft of a laptop was reported Feb. 10 on the 3800 block of Johnson Street NE.

• Theft of alcohol was reported Feb. 11 on the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Theft of license plate was reported Feb. 11 on the 2300 block of 40th Avenue NE.

• Misdemeanor theft was reported Feb. 12 on the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE.

Driving under the influence

• A male driver was arrested for driving under the influence Feb. 11 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 44th Avenue NE.

• A female driver was arrested for driving under the influence Feb. 12 on the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE.

Criminal property damage

• Graffiti was reported Feb. 9 on the 500 block of 40th Avenue NE.

• Graffiti was reported Feb. 9 on the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE.

• A two vehicle hit and run incident was reported Feb. 11 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 49th Avenue.

• A hit and run was reported Feb. 14 on the 4400 block of Reservoir Boulevard NE.

— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers