Ordinances – CITY OF HILLTOP

Ordinance #192

An ordinance establishing Chapter 125 of the Hilltop City Code prohibiting the sale or possession of drug paraphernalia.

The City Council of the City of Hilltop does hereby ordain as follows:

Chapter 125 is hereby established as follows:

125.01. It is unlawful for any person knowingly and intentionally to use or possess drug paraphernalia. Any violation of this section is a misdemeanor.

125.02. It is unlawful for any person knowingly and intentionally to sell, offer for sale or place in any newspaper, magazine, handbill or online publication any advertisement or proclamation for sale of drug paraphernalia. A violation of this section is a misdemeanor.

125.03. Definitions. Minnesota Statutes Chapter 152 and the definitions contained in that chapter are adopted and made a part of this section by reference, as if set forth verbatim.

Paraphernalia includes, without limitation:

A. Kits used, intended for use, or designed for use in planting, propagating, cultivating, growing, or harvesting of any species of plant which is a controlled substance or from which a controlled substance can be derived.

B. Kits used, intended for use, or designed for use in manufacturing, compounding, converting, producing, processing or preparing controlled substances.

C. Isomerization devices used, intended for use, or designed for use in increasing the potency of any species of plant, which is a controlled substance.

D. Testing equipment used, intended for use, or designed for use in identifying or in analyzing the strength, effectiveness, or purity of controlled substances.

E. Scales and balances used, intended for use, or designed for use in weighing or measuring controlled substances.

F. Diluents and adulterants, including quinine hydrochloride, mannitol, dextrose, and lactose, used, intended for use, or designed for use in cutting controlled substances.

G. Separation gins and sifters used, intended for use, or designed for use in removing twigs and seeds from, or in otherwise cleaning or refining, marijuana.

H. Blenders, bowls, containers, spoons, grinders, and mixing devices used, intended for use, or designed for use in compounding, manufacturing, producing, processing, or preparing controlled substances.

I. Capsules, balloons, envelopes, and other containers used, intended for use, or designed for use in packaging small quantities of controlled substances.

J. Containers and other objects used, intended for use in storing or concealing controlled substances or products or materials used or intended for use in manufacturing, producing, processing or preparing controlled substances.

K. Objects used, intended for use, or designed for use in ingesting, inhaling, or otherwise introducing controlled substances to include but not limited to marijuana, cocaine, hashish, or hashish oil into the human body including:

a. Metal, wooden, acrylic, glass, stone, plastic, or ceramic pipes with or without screens, permanent screens, hashish heads, or punctured metal bowls.

b. Water pipes.

c. Carburetion tubes and devices.

d. Smoking and carburetion masks.

e. Objects, sometimes commonly referred to as roach clips, used to hold burning material, for example, a marijuana cigarette that has become too small or too short to be held in the hand.

f. Miniature cocaine spoons and cocaine vials.

g. Chamber pipes.

h. Carburetor pipes.

i. Electric pipes.

j. Air-driven pipes.

k. Chillums.

l. Bongs.

m. Ice pipes or chillers.

L. Ingredients or components to be used or intended or designed to be used in manufacturing, producing, processing, preparing, testing, or analyzing a controlled substance, whether or not otherwise lawfully obtained, including anhydrous ammonia, nonprescription medications, methamphetamine precursor drugs, or lawfully dispensed controlled substances.

125.04. Drug paraphernalia guidelines. In determining whether an object is drug paraphernalia, a court or other authority shall consider, in addition to all other logically relevant factors:

A. Statements by an owner or by anyone in control of the object concerning its use.

B. Prior convictions, if any, of an owner, or of anyone in control of the object, under any state of federal law relating to any controlled substance.

C. The proximity of the object, in time and space, to a direct violation of this section.

D. The proximity of the object to controlled substances.

E. The existence of any residue of controlled substances on the object.

F. Direct or circumstantial evidence of the intent of an owner, or of any person in control of the object, to deliver the object to another person whom the owner or person in control of the object knows, or should reasonably know, intends to use the object to facilitate a violation of this section. The innocence of an owner, or of any person in control of the object, as to a direct violation of this section may not prevent a finding that the object is intended or designed for use as drug paraphernalia.

G. Instructions, oral or written, provided with the object concerning the objects use.

H. Descriptive materials accompanying the object, which explain or depict the objects use.

I. National and local advertising concerning the objects use.

J. The manner in which the object is displayed for sale.

K. Whether the owner, or anyone in control of the object, is a legitimate supplier of like or related items to the community, for example, a licensed distributor or dealer of tobacco products.

L. Direct or circumstantial evidence of the ration of sales of the object or objects to the total sales of the business enterprise.

M. The existence and scope of legitimate uses for the object in the community.

N. Expert testimony concerning the objects use.

O. The actual or constructive possession by the owner or by a person in control of the object or the presence in a vehicle or structure where the object is located of written instructions, directions, or recipes to be used, or intended or designed to be used, in manufacturing, producing, processing, preparing, testing or analyzing a controlled substance.

This ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after thirty (30) days of its publication.

Passed and adopted by the City Council of the City of Hilltop this the 21st day of February, 2017.

Mayor David Cartwright

Attest: Ruth Nelsen

City Clerk

First Reading: 02-06-2017

Second Reading: 02-21-2017

Date of Passage: 02-21-2017

Published in the

Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus

March 3, 2017

656995