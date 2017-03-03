Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF FRIDLEY

PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING COMMISSION

Notice is hereby given that there will be a public hearing of the Fridley Planning Commission at the Fridley Municipal Center, 6431 University Avenue N.E. on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at 7:00 p.m.

For the purpose of:

Consideration of a lot split, LS # 17-01, by Downright Properties, LLC, to subdivide the southern 90 ft. of the lot at 630 Glencoe Street to create a new buildable single family lot, legally described as Lots 9-12, including Block Riverview Heights, together with lots 45 through 48 including said Block T, Subject to easement of record.

Any and all persons desiring to be heard shall be given an opportunity at the above stated time and place. Any questions related to this item may be referred to Stacy Stromberg, Planner, at 763-572-3595.

Hearing impaired persons planning to attend who need an interpreter or other persons with disabilities who require auxiliary aids should contact Roberta Collins at 763-572-3500 no later than March 8, 2017 The TDD number is 763-572-3534.

The City Council meeting for this item will be on March 27, 2017.

DEBRA A. SKOGEN

CITY CLERK

CITY OF FRIDLEY

Published in the

Columbia Hgt-Fridley Sun Focus

March 3, 2017

657429