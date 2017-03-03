New Brighton deputy fire chief retires after 34 of service

Deputy Fire Chief Thomas DeSchane was recognized Jan. 24 for over 34 years of dedicated service to the community and the New Brighton Fire Department.

Born and raised in New Brighton, DeSchane began his career with the department in March 1983 and has served as an on-call Fire fighter, Fire Captain, and Deputy Fire Chief of both Training and Operations.

Tom was an instrumental agency leader in delivering instruction to firefighting peers on his expertise of building construction, maintaining the fire apparatus fleet and equipment, and serving on the building committee for construction of the Public Safety Center.

DeSchane leaves the Department having responded to countless calls for service, including the Williams Pipeline explosion in 1986.

During his recognition, DeSchane thanked his family for supporting him through his career.

“Without their support, over my 34 years of service, you truly cant do this job,” said DeSchane. “You leave, you come, you go, you don’t if you’re going to come back or when your coming back.”

DeSchane also thanked his many mentors.

“I want to start with Al Bauer, he was the first chief when I got on and Al was my chief for 10 years and he was the reason I got onto the fire department. My second chief was Mark Frieden, who was also a big mentor to me. He served for 10 years as a chief for me and also about 8 or 9 years as the second deputy chief and I was the third deputy chief. We had a partnership and still have a great friendship.”

In recognition of his 34 years of service to the citizens of New Brighton, DeSchane was named an Ambassador for the City of New Brighton.

“It is hard for us to acknowledge the full impact but just know that you are appreciated and always will be,” said Mayor Val Johnson.

