Fridley K9 Nitro passes away

< > Sgt. McClish and Nitro (Photo provided by the City of Fridley)

The City of Fridley recently announced the passing of beloved canine partner, Nitro. Everyone’s thoughts are with Sgt. McClish, his family, the entire Fridley Police Department, and the Fridley community. Nitro will be greatly missed. On the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, K-9 Nitro became very sick. He was rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic. Unfortunately, he passed away shortly after. K9 Nitro entered into retirement on Dec. 30, 2016, after 7 years of faithful service to the Fridley community. During his service, Nitro was deployed 504 times, including 45 apprehensions and 150 narcotics alerts.