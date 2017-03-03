City – CITY OF MOUNDS VIEW NOTICE OF ELECTION

RAMSEY COUNTY,

MINNESOTA

Notice is hereby given that a special election will be conducted on March 7, 2017 in the City of Mounds View. The hours of voting in all polling places will be from 7:00am to 8:00pm. The following office will be on the ballot.

Council Member To fill vacancy in term expiring January 7, 2019

Voting will take place at the following polling place.

Precinct P1-4

Mounds View Community Center

5394 Edgewood Dr 55112

In-person absentee voting will be available at the Ramsey County Elections office and the Mounds View City Hall through Monday, March 6. Extended hours for absentee voting at the Mounds View City Hall location only will occur on Saturday, March 4 from 10:00am to 3:00pm and at both locations on Monday, March 6 from 8:00am to 5:00pm.

For more complete information about the special election, please visit the Ramsey County Elections website at www.rcelections.org, email [email protected] or call 651-266-2171.

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

March 3, 2017

