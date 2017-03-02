Police reports from Fridley Feb. 9-15

• Fridley •

Theft, burglary

• Fraud was reported Feb. 9 on the 1400 block of Mississippi Street NE.

• Credit card fraud was reported Feb. 9 on the 5900 block of 4th Street NE.

• A theft was reported Feb. 10 on the 5600 block of East River Road NE.

• A wallet was reported stolen Feb. 11 on the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE.

• Two females were reported for theft Feb. 12 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle Feb. 12 on the 5200 block of East River Road NE.

• Two guitars were reported stolen from a vehicle Feb. 12 on the 7300 block of University Avenue NE.

• A shoplifter was reported Feb. 12 on the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE.

• A bicycle was reported Feb. 13 on the 1100 block of Lynde Drive NE.

• A theft was reported Feb. 13 on the 7800 block of East River Road NE.

• Fraud was reported Feb. 13 on the 400 block of Northco Drive NE.

• Several vehicle titles were reported stolen Feb. 13 on the 5000 block of 3rd Street NE.

• A vehicle was reported stolen Feb. 13 on the 7300 block of Able Street NE.

• A theft was reported Feb. 13 on the 5600 block of Main Street NE.

• A theft was reported Feb. 13 on the 7400 block of Taylor Street NE.

• Fraud was reported Feb. 14 on the 5500 block of Lucia Lane NE.

• Fraud was reported Feb. 14 on the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE.

• A vehicle was reported stolen Feb. 14 on the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE.

• A gas drive-off was reported Feb. 15 on the 7300 block of Highway 65 NE.

• A female was arrested for theft Feb. 15 on the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE.

• Fraud was reported Feb. 15 on the 1200 block of 72nd Avenue NE.

• A debit card was reported stolen Feb. 15 on the 5300 block of 5th Street NE.

Driving under the influence

• A driver was arrested for DWI Feb. 11 on Mississippi Street NE and University Avenue NE.

• A driver was arrested for DWI Feb. 14 on the 7600 block of Highway 65 NE.

Criminal property damage

• Property damage was reported Feb. 10 on the 7500 block of Lyric Lane NE.

• Property damage was reported Feb. 12 on the 1600 block of 69th Avenue NE.

— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers