Roseville Area Senior Program seeking volunteer receptionist

The Roseville Area Senior Program is seeking a volunteer office receptionist for a once-a-week shift of four hours.

The office receptionist will assist program staff by answering the phone, greeting the public and providing information regarding the RASP, assist staff with projects and activities, and other older adult needs and services.

Call the Roseville Area Senior Program at 651-604-3520 and ask for Norm Kunselman, coordinator, or email: [email protected]